VLAD'S WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY::

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia authorized extensive efforts to hurt the candidacy of Joseph R. Biden Jr. during last year's election, including by mounting covert operations to influence people close to former President Donald J. Trump, according to a declassified intelligence report released Tuesday.





The report did not name those people but seemed to be a reference to the work of Mr. Trump's former personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, who relentlessly pushed allegations of corruption about Mr. Biden and his family involving Ukraine.





"Russian state and proxy actors who all serve the Kremlin's interests worked to affect U.S. public perceptions in a consistent manner," the report said. [...]





The reports, compiled by career officials, amounted to a repudiation of Mr. Trump, his allies and some of his top administration officials. They categorically dismissed allegations of foreign-fed voter fraud, cast doubt on Republican accusations of Chinese intervention on behalf of Democrats and undermined the allegations that Mr. Trump and his allies spread about the Biden family's work in Ukraine.