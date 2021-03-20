TRUTH TO POWER:

Andrew Yang is fed up with New York City's school closures, and he's not mincing words about it.





The leading mayoral candidate, who has a 5-year-old son in a Manhattan public school, took aim at the city's 190,000-member United Federation of Teachers for its perceived role in delaying school openings during an interview with POLITICO this week.





"I will confess to being a parent that has been frustrated by how slow our schools have been to open, and I do believe that the UFT has been a significant reason why our schools have been slow to open," Yang said.





He has been among the most vocal of the Democratic mayoral candidates in expressing displeasure with how the de Blasio administration has handled school closures amid the pandemic.