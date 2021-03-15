March 15, 2021
TRUMPISM IS RACISM:
'Kung Flu': Texas Ramen Eatery Covered in Racist Graffiti After Owner Opposed Lifting Mask Mandate (CHRISTINA ZHAO, 3/14/21 , Newsweek)
A Texas ramen restaurant was vandalized with racist graffiti on Sunday after its owner spoke out against Republican Governor Greg Abbott's recent decision to lift the state's coronavirus mask mandate. [...]Photos shared to Facebook showed racist graffiti in red ink on the windows of the restaurant, including the words, "No Mask," "Kung Flu," "Commie," "Hope U Die" and "Ramen Noodle Flu."
Navy probe finds contractor charged in Capitol insurrection was well-known Nazi sympathizer (Marshall Cohen, 3/14/21, CNN)
An Army reservist charged with storming the US Capitol was a well-known White supremacist and Nazi sympathizer at the Navy base where he worked as a contractor, and was even rebuked for sporting a distinctive "Hitler mustache," prosecutors said in new court filings.Federal prosecutors revealed Friday that the Navy conducted its own internal investigation into Timothy Hale-Cusanelli that uncovered numerous incidents where he promoted racist and sexist views. The Naval Criminal Investigation Service interviewed 44 of his colleagues and 34 of them said he held "extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities and women."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 15, 2021 12:00 AM