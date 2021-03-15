TRUMPISM IS RACISM:

Photos shared to Facebook showed racist graffiti in red ink on the windows of the restaurant, including the words, "No Mask," "Kung Flu," "Commie," "Hope U Die" and "Ramen Noodle Flu."

A Texas ramen restaurant was vandalized with racist graffiti on Sunday after its owner spoke out against Republican Governor Greg Abbott's recent decision to lift the state's coronavirus mask mandate. [...]

An Army reservist charged with storming the US Capitol was a well-known White supremacist and Nazi sympathizer at the Navy base where he worked as a contractor, and was even rebuked for sporting a distinctive "Hitler mustache," prosecutors said in new court filings.



