THEY PROMISED SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS BUT GAVE US HOUSES:

Barely a month ago, a 3D-printed house was listed for sale to the public for the first time in the U.S.





Now, a small, 3D-printed community in Texas is following suit. Another, larger community in California is also in the works.





In other words, 3D-printed real estate is taking off in a big way.





That first home that went up for sale hasn't even been built yet. The company, SQ4D, printed a model home at a concrete yard on Long Island, New York, and hosted more than a hundred showings. The new home will be printed on a lot nearby.





ICON, a pioneer in 3D-printed homes in the U.S., just completed four homes in East Austin, Texas. In partnership with Kansas City-based developer 3Strands, the two- to four-bedroom homes are now on the market, starting in the $400,000 range.





"The demand has been off the charts, hard to manage even," said Gary O'Dell, co-founder and CEO of 3Strands. "The feedback could not have been more positive."





The city of Austin, one of the fastest growing metropolitan markets in the country, has already embraced the concept of 3D-printed homes, so the zoning and permitting process was relatively easy, O'Dell said.



