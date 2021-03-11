THERE IS NO RIGHT TO ORGANIZE AGAINST THE PUBLIC INTEREST:

"Half of all the adolescents and young adults have experienced some suicidal ideation that they had never had before," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., says of the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It's past time to open schools, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., says.





"The percentages for teachers or students is really, really low," Biggs, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, says of the risk of contracting COVID-19. "In Florida, they're playing sports."





"The flip side of it, of course, is this isolation, this online learning, this basic lockdown for these kids is producing greater suicide rates, higher depression rates," Biggs says. "And something like half of all the adolescents and young adults have experienced some suicidal ideation that they had never had before. That's a result of these school lockdowns, which don't follow the science and they don't make sense."