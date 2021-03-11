March 11, 2021
THERE IS NO RIGHT TO ORGANIZE AGAINST THE PUBLIC INTEREST:PODCAST: Rep. Andy Biggs Says Follow the Science, Open Schools (Rachel del Guidice, March 11, 2021, Daily Signal)
"Half of all the adolescents and young adults have experienced some suicidal ideation that they had never had before," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., says of the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)It's past time to open schools, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., says."The percentages for teachers or students is really, really low," Biggs, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, says of the risk of contracting COVID-19. "In Florida, they're playing sports.""The flip side of it, of course, is this isolation, this online learning, this basic lockdown for these kids is producing greater suicide rates, higher depression rates," Biggs says. "And something like half of all the adolescents and young adults have experienced some suicidal ideation that they had never had before. That's a result of these school lockdowns, which don't follow the science and they don't make sense."
Jonah Goldberg and daniel DiSalvo explained this week why you can't get teachers to teach or police to police.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 11, 2021 7:02 AM