THE UNTOUCHABLES RIDE:

The public integrity unit at the Fulton County District Attorney's office once had a miserable reputation. Now, a new crew there is investigating the biggest target of them all. (Jose Pagliery, Mar. 28, 2021, Daily Beast)

A sheriff's deputy who went to law school but remained a cop for another two decades. A prosecutor best known for tackling juvenile offenders. And the guy who literally wrote the book on racketeering cases against mafia goons.





This is the team Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is assembling to investigate Donald Trump--to go after his advisers and their attempts to manipulate election results in Georgia.





In interviews with Willis, her staff, five former members of the team, and several people who interacted with them, The Daily Beast has learned there are now two grand juries underway in Fulton County, and jurors in these secret proceedings will soon be asked to issue subpoenas demanding documents and recordings related to the Trump investigation.