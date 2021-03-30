March 30, 2021
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Matt Gaetz Is Said to Be Investigated Over Possible Sexual Relationship With a Girl, 17 (Michael S. Schmidt and Katie Benner, Mar. 30th, 2021, NY Times)
Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 30, 2021 6:35 PM