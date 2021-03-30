THE TRUMP BRAND:

He did achieve success in one regard, however: finally finding seats in the parliament for the Jewish Power party, the current political vehicle of the Kahanists, followers of arch-racist American-Israeli Rabbi Meir Kahane.





Kahanists aim to ethnically cleanse Israel and all the territories it occupies of non-Jews. To be sure, they are a fringe faction, but one that punches well above their weight: they have been responsible for more than 60 racist murders since 1971 - mostly of Palestinians, in Palestine - making Kahanists the group whose military wing has the highest body count of any Jewish political movement in the last half-century.



