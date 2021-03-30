March 30, 2021
THE TRUMP BRAND:
How Netanyahu brought Israel's biggest racists seats - and legitimacy - in parliament (David Sheen, 3/30/21, New Arab)
He did achieve success in one regard, however: finally finding seats in the parliament for the Jewish Power party, the current political vehicle of the Kahanists, followers of arch-racist American-Israeli Rabbi Meir Kahane.Kahanists aim to ethnically cleanse Israel and all the territories it occupies of non-Jews. To be sure, they are a fringe faction, but one that punches well above their weight: they have been responsible for more than 60 racist murders since 1971 - mostly of Palestinians, in Palestine - making Kahanists the group whose military wing has the highest body count of any Jewish political movement in the last half-century.By 1988, Kahane's political party Kach was banned from Knesset for its unrepentant racism - even by Israeli standards - by both the legislature and the judiciary. Six years later in 1994, when almost half of the documented Kahanist killings occurred in one horrific massacre of 29 Palestinian men and boys at Hebron's Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli government officially declared Kach and its offshoots terrorist groups.
