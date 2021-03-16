March 16, 2021
THE TRUMP BRAND:
2 men charged in assault of US Capitol officer who died after riot (MICHAEL BALSAMO and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, 3/16/21, AP)
US officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the January 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer's death.George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday on an array of charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and other offenses.
