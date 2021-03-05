THE TRUMP BRAND:

A cluster of young white nationalists attending the simultaneous America First Political Action Committee convention--organized by notorious "Groyper Army" leader Nicholas Fuentes--invaded the CPAC gathering, where Fuentes has been banned, on Saturday. They managed to find Gaetz, who took photos with one of the group's leaders--an outspoken neo-Nazi who uses the nom de plume "Speckzo"--and briefly conversed with them, apparently acknowledging his familiarity with Fuentes.





The video of the interaction shows one of the Groypers asking Gaetz if he was familiar with Fuentes. Gaetz made an indistinct reply while walking away with an aide, pointing a raised index finger in the direction of the young men.





Gaetz has a history of such dalliances with far-right extremists. In 2018, he invited notorious white nationalist Chuck Johnson to the State of the Union address, giving Johnson one of his tickets to the event. Gaetz claimed disingenuously that Johnson had just happened to drop by his office the day before to discuss their mutual political interests--which Johnson claimed were marijuana, bitcoin, Trump, and animal welfare--and a spare ticket had become available.





In 2019, Gaetz hired a white nationalist named Darren Beattie to work in his office as a speechwriter. Beattie had been previously fired from the Trump administration after his connections to white-nationalist organizations was exposed. Beattie later was appointed by Trump to an international commission that oversees preservation of Holocaust-related historical sites, much to the dismay of the Anti-Defamation League. Gaetz later ran into trouble with House ethics rules for using taxpayer funds for Beattie's salary.