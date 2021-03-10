THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Prosecutors in New York are advancing two separate probes into Seven Springs Estate, a 213-acre estate in Westchester County that Donald Trump unsuccessfully attempted to develop in conjunction with the Trump Organization. While not one of the former president's marquee estates, the twin investigations into Trump's sleepy mansion, Associated Press reporter Michael Sisak noted, "could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares."





Trump originally valued the estate -- which he bought for $7.5 million in 1995 -- at up to $291 million in financial statements that New York prosecutors alleged were given to a variety of lending institutions. There is suspicion that Trump may have inflated the value of the property in order to secure larger loans.





The grand jury subpoena demands access to documents related to Seven Springs' valuations, tax assessments, conservation easements, and tax appeals.