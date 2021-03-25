THE rIGHTS WAR ON WORKERS:

Between January and March, food service workers in Vermont had the highest rate of Covid-19 infection of any occupation in the state.





That's according to a VTDigger analysis of case data provided by the Agency of Human Services.





But for Rose Kenary, a server with 10 years of experience who's now working at Citizen Cider in Burlington, the numbers don't come as much of a surprise.





"When people come to my restaurant, it's like there are no rules," she said.





In January, the state began tracking the occupations of Vermonters who tested positive for Covid. The data from more than 2,100 cases suggests that the state's low-wage workers have been at high risk during the latest stage of the pandemic.





Occupations whose average annual wage is more than $50,000 a year had a Covid rate of 5.7 per 1,000 workers. For occupations less than $50,000 a year, the rate was 7.3.