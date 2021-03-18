THE rIGHT DEFENDS THE bLUE BECAUSE THEY OVERLAP SO MUCH (profanity alert):

Two police officers in Northern California were suspended on Wednesday evening pending an investigation into a series of violent, demeaning, and sexually explicit text messages sent in a group chat with other officers last year. The messages included discussions of shooting a recently freed prisoner and of beating protesters.





The graphic messages were first obtained and reported on by the Sacramento Bee on Wednesday afternoon. In response to inquiries from the newspaper, the Eureka Police Department announced that two of the officers who most frequently contributed to the discussion -- Sgt. Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez and Ofcr. Mark Meftah -- were being put on paid leave "effective immediately."