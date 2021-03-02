THE ONMLY DIFFERENCES ARE BETWEEN THE IDENTITARIANS ON THE EXTREMES:

Why it matters: The polling reveals that despite growing political polarization, Americans share similar long-term goals and priorities for the country.





Driving the news: Addressing climate change and preserving clean air and water landed in respondents' top 5 personal priorities for the future of the U.S. -- but they believe those issues rank closer to the bottom for "most others."





Biden voters ranked climate issues higher than Trump voters, but successfully addressing climate change still landed in Trump voters' top 15 priorities.





Meanwhile, most people said they care very little about the U.S. being the most powerful country in the world, even though they suspect it to be a middle-of-the-road priority for others.





Priorities differed very little along gender, ethnicity, income and educational lines.



