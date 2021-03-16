March 16, 2021
THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
The U.S. solar industry posted record growth in 2020 despite Covid-19, new report finds (Pippa Stevens, /16/21, CNBC)
U.S. solar installations reached a record high during 2020 as favorable economics, supportive policies and strong demand in the second half of the year offset the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.Installations grew 43% year over year during 2020, reaching a record 19.2 gigawatts of new capacity, according to a report released Tuesday from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenize.During the fourth quarter alone, the U.S. added slightly more than 8 gigawatts of capacity -- a new quarterly record. To put the number in context, during all of 2015, 7.5 gigawatts were added.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 16, 2021 12:00 AM