March 10, 2021
THE GREAT UNITER:
Voters Are Nearly United in Support for Expanded Background Checks (ELI YOKLEY, March 10, 2021, Morning Consult)
The House is moving forward this week with legislation to strengthen laws governing background checks for gun sales - and they're armed with public support.According to the latest Morning Consult/Politico survey, 84 percent of voters support requiring all gun purchasers to go through a background check - making the measure more popular than the widely backed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan or the policing and voting rights bills the chamber advanced last week.
