March 28, 2021
THE GREAT REPLACEMENT ROLLS ON:
New Poll Finds Biden Approval Rating High With Split By Gender, Race & Education (National Memo, 2021/3/27)
While Biden enjoys near unanimous support from Democrats, 96% according to Gallup's most recent data, 62% of women and 49% of men approve of Biden. Also, 64% of college graduates approve of Biden while only 51% of non-college grads approve. While 89% of black Americans and 73% of Hispanic Americans approve of Biden, only 45% of white Americans do.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 28, 2021 12:00 AM
