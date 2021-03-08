THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

A startup in Iceland is tackling a key piece of the climate change puzzle by turning carbon dioxide into rocks, allowing the greenhouse gas to be stored forever instead of escaping into the atmosphere and trapping heat.





Reykjavik-based Carbfix captures and dissolves CO₂ in water, then injects it into the ground where it turns into stone in less than two years. "This is a technology that can be scaled--it's cheap and economic and environmentally friendly," Carbfix Chief Executive Officer Edda Sif Pind Aradottir said in an interview. "Basically we are just doing what nature has been doing for millions of years, so we are helping nature help itself."



