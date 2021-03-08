March 8, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
This startup has unlocked a novel way to capture carbon--by turning the fouling gas into rocks (RAGNHILDUR SIGURDARDOTTIR, AKSHAT RATHI, AND BLOOMBERG, March 6, 2021)
A startup in Iceland is tackling a key piece of the climate change puzzle by turning carbon dioxide into rocks, allowing the greenhouse gas to be stored forever instead of escaping into the atmosphere and trapping heat.Reykjavik-based Carbfix captures and dissolves CO₂ in water, then injects it into the ground where it turns into stone in less than two years. "This is a technology that can be scaled--it's cheap and economic and environmentally friendly," Carbfix Chief Executive Officer Edda Sif Pind Aradottir said in an interview. "Basically we are just doing what nature has been doing for millions of years, so we are helping nature help itself."Once considered a pipe dream, capturing and storing CO₂ has in the last few years become an area of immense interest for high-profile investors, such as Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates and Tesla Inc.'s Elon Musk, who are searching for solutions to avoid the worst effects of global warming.
