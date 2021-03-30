THE FIRST PRESIDENT OF THE NATION OF PALESTINE:





Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti, convicted by an Israeli court of several acts of terrorism, has decided to run his own list of candidates in the upcoming election to challenge Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's official Fatah list, Barghouti's associates said on Tuesday night.





"The decision came after it was confirmed to Marwan Barghouti that the Fatah movement did not comply with what was agreed upon with regard to choosing the names on the movement's list," Barghouti's brother Muqbil told Qatar-based Al-Araby TV.



