March 23, 2021
THE BLUE BRAND--ORGANIZED AGAINST PUBLIC SAFETY:
NRA bragged about blocking Boulder AR-15 ban a week before Boulder mass shooting (Peter Weber, 3/23/21, The Week)
A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines.
Teacher unions refuse to teach out of an excessive regard for safety. Police unions refuse to enforce laws out of an excessive disregard for safety.
