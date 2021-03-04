



Saudi Arabia is concerned about a possible election defeat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who they consider a "spearhead" against Iran, according to i24 News.





A Saudi source close to the royal family told the Israeli channel on Wednesday that Riyadh is following the Israeli election campaign closely and hopes that Netanyahu will not be removed from power in the 23 March vote.





"[The Saudi royal family] not only prefer Netanyahu, but they love him," the source was quoted as saying.