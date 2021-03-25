THANKS, JOE!:





On Monday, the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada stated with unmistakable clarity that they will not stand idly by in the face of genocide. Following days of disappointing meetings with Chinese officials about China's human rights abuses against its Uighur population, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States and like-minded partners would be imposing sanctions on key leaders within the Chinese Communist Party who have orchestrated the mass atrocities suffered by the Uighur people. [...]





For all its power, the United States can only do so much on its own to combat China's horrific abuses, and under the previous administration there was little hope for international cooperation on this issue. Biden administration officials have preached a return to American leadership on the international stage and alliances with countries who share our core values, and their actions in defense of the Uighur people--at least thus far--are a credit to this aspiration.