THANKS, JOE:

Governors of both parties have said their states will have no trouble meeting the May 1 deadline as long as the federal government supplies state health officials with enough vaccination doses. National Governors' Association spokesman James Nash said no governors have expressed concern about the president laying down the May 1 marker or that it's an unrealistic goal.





Some states had already planned to expedite eligibility before hearing from the president.





Hours before Biden's address last week, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, outlined a May timeline for the general public to become eligible for vaccines in his state. The next morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, another Democratic ally of Biden, revealed all Michiganders 16 or older will be eligible by April 5 - nearly a month before the president's benchmark. This week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, moved up overall vaccination eligibility to the same April 5 date.





"Over the course of the next month, I think you're going to find that everybody has vaccines and appointments available to them," Lamont said of the situation in his state.