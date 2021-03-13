THANKS, JOE:

Around 2 million people have been vaccinated a day, and the process has been going so well Biden says that by May 1 all adults in the U.S. will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.





Dr. Fauci mainly chalked this up to the improved coordination between federal and state governments under President Biden.





"In every aspect of the endeavor, Stephen, is that before, earlier in the previous administration, a lot of discretion, a lot of authority, a lot of decision-making was left to the states themselves... but what we have more now is a cooperation, collaboration, and a synergy between the federal government and the states to get things done," explained Dr. Fauci. "I have always felt, throughout the previous year, that there should have been more interaction in terms of synergizing."