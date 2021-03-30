TEDDY WINGMAN:

Williams made it back to Boston for the start of the 1946 season, and the next several years were the most productive of his career. The Baseball Writers' Association of America named him the American League's Most Valuable Player in both 1946 and '49. He earned his second Triple Crown in 1947--only the second major league ballplayer to have done so (Rogers Hornsby was the first, in 1922 and '25). Williams was also named the Red Sox's MVP in 1946 and '49. During the 1949 season he also set a record by reaching base in 84 consecutive games.





Probably the farthest thought on Williams' mind in those immediate postwar years was the possibility of renewed military service. After his 1946 discharge from active duty he'd retained his commission in the inactive component of the Marine Corps Reserve. As an inactive reservist he was exempt from attending either weekend drills or active-duty training in summer. His was but one name on a very long list. The odds seemed just as long his service affiliation would ever again interfere with his baseball career.





Then, on June 25, 1950, the Korean peninsula erupted in war.





In the aftermath of World War II all U.S. military branches underwent massive drawdowns. A vastly curtailed aviation budget prompted the Marine Corps to release large numbers of aviators to the inactive reserve, which meant the Corps was desperately short of pilots when war broke out in Korea. The obvious answer was to recall inactive aviators to service. To his surprise Ted Williams was among those summoned.





The pride of the Red Sox was preparing to enter spring training for the 1952 season when the call came on January 9, catching him completely off guard. Williams believed that at the conclusion of World War II he and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Alexander Vandegrift had reached a mutual agreement--the ballplayer would let the Corps use his name for public relations and recruiting purposes in exchange for Williams never having to serve another day on active duty. That understanding was voided, however, by a simple error.





As Marine Corps administrators reviewed the names of inactive reservists who hadn't been called up, they pulled the index card of one Theodore S. Williams in Boston. The clerk who read the name didn't connect it with the popular ballplayer and set the wheels in motion for his activation. Once news of the recall broke, it would have smacked of favoritism to refuse. So, on May 2, having played in only six major league games, newly promoted Capt. Williams reported for active duty--first attending a refresher course at NAS Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove, Pa., followed by operational training at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C.





After qualifying in the new Grumman F9F Panther, Williams was assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 33 (MAG-33), comprising two fighter squadrons based at K-3 in Pohang, South Korea. He joined squadron VMF-311 in early February 1953, around the same time as Maj. John Glenn, the future astronaut and U.S. senator. Williams even served for a time as Glenn's wingman. The North Korean air force at the time was negligible, so most of the squadron's sorties involved flying close air support missions for Marines and soldiers on the ground.





The Panther was ideally suited to such a task. One of the first successful jet-powered carrier aircraft, the single-engine, straight wing F9F-5 flown by VMF-311 was armed with four 20 mm cannons, while its eight underwing ordnance racks could accommodate up to 3,465 pounds of bombs and rockets. Even though MAG-33's airfield was nearly 200 miles from the front lines, Panthers often led the attack in advance of propeller-driven F4U Corsairs. The Panther's flight characteristics were superior not only in sheer speed, but also in offering a stable platform that enabled more accurate gunnery, bombing and rocket fire.





On February 16 Williams participated in his first combat mission, a major strike against a heavily defended tank and infantry training complex south of Pyongyang, North Korea. The Panthers' main ordnance consisted of 250-pound bombs. On the attack run Williams' F9F-5 was hit--whether by ground fire or shrapnel from his own bombs was never determined.





The damage was extensive, and Williams elected to divert to airfield K-13, in western South Korea, rather than attempt a return to K-3. He emerged unscathed from the spectacular belly landing, but his Panther was a write-off. Back in the air the next day, Williams completed 39 combat missions in Korea before the armistice was signed on July 27.



