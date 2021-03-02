SUPER ON-BRAND:





Buzzfeed News spoke with over three dozen people from his former Christian college who either accused Cawthorn of a host of predatory activities, or corroborated the stories of accusers, detailing instances of "sexual harassment and misconduct on campus, in Cawthorn's car, and at his house near campus." Buzzfeed News spoke with four women who recounted instances that included "calling them derogatory names in public in front of their peers, including calling one woman 'slutty,' asking them inappropriate questions about their sex lives, grabbing their thighs, forcing them to sit in his lap and kissing and touching them without their consent."





Last October, over 160 members of the Patrick Henry community signed an open letter accusing Cawthorn of "gross misconduct towards our female peers, public misrepresentation of his past, disorderly conduct that was against the school's student honor code and self-admitted academic failings." The letter said that during his time at Patrick Henry, Cawthorn "established a reputation of predatory behavior."





The open letter and Buzzfeed News aren't the only sources of Cawthorn's accusers. WORLD Magazine, a conservative Christian publication, spoke with three women who accused Cawthorn of sexually harassing and verbally assaulting them.