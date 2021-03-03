STAND WITH ILHAN:

The Biden administration has rejected imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Tags:Saudi Arabia, US, MbS, Ilhan Omar, Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi, Biden, Khashoggi, Joe Biden, sanctions

Prominent progressive Democrat lawmaker Ilhan Omar introduced a bill on Tuesday to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.





The proposal puts Omar, a Somali-American Congresswoman, at odds with the Biden administration which has rejected measures against bin Salman.





A previously classified intelligence report released last week found the Saudi crown prince had approved the killing of Khashoggi, a journalist and regime critic who was resident in the US at the time of his death.





The State Department imposed sanctions and travel bans on dozens of Saudi nationals after the report's release but the Biden administration has avoided reprimanding bin Salman in order to not to "rupture" Washington's strategic relationship with Riyadh.





"This is a test of our humanity," Omar said in a statement on Tuesday.