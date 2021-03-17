SINGLE STANDARD:

The pressure against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations reached the White House on Tuesday, with US President Joe Biden saying Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general's investigation confirms the claims against him.





Biden made the remarks in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday. When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos whether Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms the women's claims, Biden said "yes" and added, "I think he'd probably end up being prosecuted, too."





"It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously," Biden said. "And it should be investigated, and that's what's underway now."