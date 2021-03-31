March 31, 2021
RUDY WEPT:
Hunter Biden Says Work For Ukrainian Firm Wasn't Unethical, But He Wouldn't Do It Again (RFE/RL, 3/31/21)
[T]he 51-year-old presidential son writes in his memoirs, titled Beautiful Things, set to be released next week, that if given a chance, he wouldn't take the job again. [...]E-mails and other potentially damaging materials related to him and Burisma circulated in some U.S. news media weeks before the vote, with former U.S. intelligence officials warning that the materials were part of a Russian hacking and disinformation campaign.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 31, 2021 12:00 AM