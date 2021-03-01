REFRESHINGLY UNCULTISH:

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed President Joe Biden's support for an "independent review" of the allegations made against Cuomo. "They're serious," she said. "It was hard to read that story as a woman. And that process should move forward as quickly as possible, and that's something we all support and the president supports."





Psaki's statement comes just after Cuomo backed down from attempting to dictate the terms of his own investigation. On Saturday, the Governor announced that the administration had tapped Judge Barbara Jones to lead the inquiry, drawing sharp criticism from both state and federal lawmakers, as Jones had previously worked with Steve Cohen, one of Cuomo's advisors. On Sunday, Cuomo finally ceded to calls for an independent probe by allowing Attorney General Letitia James to appoint an outside investigator.





"I'm glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation," former New York state senator and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a statement. "These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to."





"Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett's detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read," wrote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, on Twitter. "There must be an independent investigation -- not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General."





Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who spearheaded an inquiry into the sexual assault allegations made against former Sen. Al Franken, echoed Ocasio-Cortez. ""These allegations are serious and deeply concerning," said on Sunday. "As requested by Attorney General James, the matter should be referred to her office so that she can conduct a transparent, independent and thorough investigation with subpoena power."





Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also joined the chorus of condemnation and expressed that he backed James' effort to assign to an independent investigator. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the allegations "credible."