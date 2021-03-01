REFRESHINGLY UNCULTISH:





Haman failed to shed a single drop of blood.





MBS succeeded in shedding many, many drops of blood.





This story proves what we have always known. Despotism is alive and well in the Middle East, and in numerous other places in the world.





And, as Donald Trump once implied, when you're rich you can get away with murder.





Let us wander more deeply into the cave of irony.





During the 2020 presidential campaign, President Biden called Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state with "no redeeming social value." He was absolutely correct, and every human rights organization worthy of its NGO status would echo that, and then some.





So why is the Biden administration, to quote Nicholas Kristof, "letting a Saudi murderer walk?"





It is called realpolitik. We need the Saudis and the Sunnis because of Iran -- which, of course, is the modern name of ancient Persia. Realpolitik is just another way of saying that we live in an unredeemed world, in which decisions are rarely neat and never come to us in a box with a ribbon attached.





In the modern Middle East, as in many situations in life, the enemy of my enemy is my friend.





But, let me flee the particulars of this incident and come to an even more sobering reflection.





For many of us who supported his candidacy, this might be the first time that the Biden administration has disappointed us -- on a matter of deep principle. There might have been other times before this, as well.





It will not be the last time. Our leaders always disappoint us, and they always betray our heartfelt ideals.