RED MEAT FOR RUBES:

Despite Dr. Redfield's comments, officials briefed on the intelligence say there is no new evidence that would cause American spy agencies to reassess their views. [...]





The claims that the virus was created or modified intentionally in a lab were dismissed by scientists and U.S. intelligence officials. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration concurred "with the wide scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified."



