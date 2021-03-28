March 28, 2021
RED MEAT FOR RUBES:
The C.D.C.'s ex-director offers no evidence in favoring speculation that the coronavirus originated in a lab. (James Gorman and Julian E. Barnes, Mar. 26th, 2021, NY Times)
Despite Dr. Redfield's comments, officials briefed on the intelligence say there is no new evidence that would cause American spy agencies to reassess their views. [...]The claims that the virus was created or modified intentionally in a lab were dismissed by scientists and U.S. intelligence officials. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration concurred "with the wide scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified."Although that statement was diplomatically worded, the message from the intelligence agencies was clear that, despite pressure from the Trump administration, they had no evidence that the coronavirus had escaped from the lab. And many intelligence officials remained far more skeptical than Mr. Pompeo, telling colleagues there was simply not enough information to say where the coronavirus came from, and certainly not enough to challenge the scientific consensus that was skeptical of the lab theory.
It's not about evidence.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 28, 2021 12:00 AM