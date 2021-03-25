PROUD ANTI-GOYS:





Dozens of cars had their tires punctured and a number of vehicles were graffitied in a suspected hate crime in the central city of Kafr Qasim overnight Wednesday.





One of the vehicles in the Arab town was sprayed with the slogan "expel or kill" while another was daubed with a Star of David.





Police said they opened an investigation into the attack.





Anti-Arab vandalism by Jewish extremists has become a common occurrence in the West Bank but is rarer inside Israel.