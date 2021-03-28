POOR XI NO LONGER HAS AN ALLY IN THE OVAL:

On Saturday, China announced new sanctions on US and Canadian officials after several countries imposed measures over Beijing's treatment of mostly Muslim Uyghurs.





The sanctions targeted Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, two members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, who are now forbidden from entering mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong. Canadian MP Michael Chong and an eight-member Canadian parliamentary committee on human rights were also hit with a Chinese travel ban. [...]





Earlier this week, the US, EU, UK and Canada imposed sanctions on various Chinese officials accused of committing human rights abuses against Uyghurs in the western region of Xinjiang.





Beijing already slapped retaliatory sanctions this week on UK and EU lawmakers in response.



