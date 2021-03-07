March 7, 2021
OVERLY FAIR:
Iran Ready To 'Immediately' Take Measures If U.S. Lifts Sanctions, Rohani Says (Radio Liberty, March 07, 2021)
Iran says its prepared to take steps to live up to measures in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as soon as the United States lifts economic sanctions on the country."Iran is ready to immediately take compensatory measures based on the nuclear deal and fulfill its commitments just after the U.S. illegal sanctions are lifted and it abandons its policy of threats and pressure," Iranian President Hassan Rohani said on March 7.
They should hold out for a full free trade regime. We're the ones who violate the nuke deal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 7, 2021 12:00 AM