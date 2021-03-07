ONCE WE INCARCERATE THEM, THEY'RE OUR RESPONSIBILITY:

[T]here is one high-risk group of New Yorkers who have not yet been prioritized for vaccination: people incarcerated in the state's prisons and jails.





The current vaccine distribution plan allows shots for residents of all adult congregate facilities as defined by the state (among them, nursing homes, homeless shelters and treatment centers for drug addiction) ― except correctional facilities.





As a result, only a tiny fraction of the more than 45,000 people currently incarcerated in New York's jails and prisons have been offered the vaccine.



