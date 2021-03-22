ODD SORT OF STAGNATION:

The US has administered more than 118 million doses of covid-19 vaccines so far, and millions more are being injected every day. So far, demand from people who are desperate to get vaccinated has outstripped supply of the drugs, and when vaccine appointments are released, they're quickly scooped up.





But jurisdictions across the country may soon face the opposite problem.





As production ramps up, the US will soon have many more doses--and not enough people who want them. The change will be rapid: Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, estimated that supply and demand could shift "in the weeks to month ahead." Walmart, a major distributor of vaccines across the country, has said that the flip could happen within a month to 45 days.



