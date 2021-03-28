NOT THE ONION:

In the strange and isolated realm of MAGA-loving Black activists, at least two groups are at war with one another, and insults are flying with no end in sight.





Maj Toure, founder of a right-wing group called Black Guns Matter -- whose legal name is Martin A. Jones -- and his allies are at war with better-known Black conservative activists Candace Owens and Brandon Tatum. This conflict appears to have been brewing under the surface for some time but broke into the public sphere after a panel discussion led by Toure at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando last month.



