March 28, 2021
NOT THE ONION:
Candace Owens under attack: Pro-Trump Black conservatives go to war -- against each other (ZACHARY PETRIZZO, MARCH 28, 2021, Salon)
In the strange and isolated realm of MAGA-loving Black activists, at least two groups are at war with one another, and insults are flying with no end in sight.Maj Toure, founder of a right-wing group called Black Guns Matter -- whose legal name is Martin A. Jones -- and his allies are at war with better-known Black conservative activists Candace Owens and Brandon Tatum. This conflict appears to have been brewing under the surface for some time but broke into the public sphere after a panel discussion led by Toure at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando last month.The apparent rift between the activists centers around claims that Owens and Tatum can't relate to the African-American communities because they aim their rhetoric almost entirely at white conservatives. Furthermore, activists on Toure's team have framed their argument through a difficult-to-follow analogy drawn from the classic sitcom "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," perhaps in an effort to ensure that white people don't know what they're talking about.
When the only hiring criteria is identity, fights about identity follow.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 28, 2021 12:00 AM