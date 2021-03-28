March 28, 2021
NO WONDER THE FACT CHECKERS ARE IDLE:
Photos show Biden 'cheat sheets' during first formal press conference (Thomas Barrabi, 3/26/21, Fox News)
President Biden referenced "cheat sheets" detailing key policy points and the identities of attending journalists when he conducted the first formal news conference of his presidency on Thursday.Photos taken at the event showed Biden holding a card labeled "infrastructure," with key statistics and talking points. One bullet point noted that "China spends 3 times more on infrastructure than U.S."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 28, 2021 12:00 AM