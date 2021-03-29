March 29, 2021
NO HEAVY LIFTING REQUIRED:
Batteries and renewables can replace coal and gas for reliable and cheap power, experts say (Michael Mazengarb, 29 March 2021, Renew Economy)
Wind, solar and big batteries will become the dominant providers of stable and secure electricity supplies, ably taking over the traditional role of emissions-intensive fossil fuel generators, new expert analysis has shown.The study was commissioned by think tank The Australia Institute and undertaken by energy economist Professor Bruce Mountain and battery expert Dr Steven Percy from the Victorian Energy Policy Centre.The study found that not only are clean energy technologies capable of providing reliable supplies of power, but that also battery technologies are set to become the dominant provider of system strength services within the energy market, displacing fossil fuelled generators from their traditional roles.
