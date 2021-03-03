MEANWHILE, OLD MAN YELLS AT SUN:





The American Petroleum Institute (API) is weighing endorsing a price on carbon emissions, a major shift after long resisting mandatory government climate policies, a source familiar with the decision making said.





The API, the main U.S. oil industry lobby group that includes most of the world's biggest oil companies, is considering carbon pricing "among other policy solutions to reduce emissions and reach the ambitions of the Paris Agreement," the source said, confirming a report about the policy shift by the Wall Street Journal.





The group is confronting its previous resistance to regulatory action on climate change amid a shift in industry strategy on the issue and the new U.S. presidency.