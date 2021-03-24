IT'S A PURITAN NATION:

Of the college students receiving stimulus checks, 62% plan to pocket or invest their new cash, according to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll.





Why it matters: It's money that won't be fed back into the economy, and one indicator that the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill will benefit many individuals in a way that won't necessarily help the economy roar back.





44% plan to spend the money on essentials, while 27% plan to pay off their credit card, student loans or other debts.



