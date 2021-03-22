March 22, 2021
IT'S A PURITAN NATION:
A new fashion trend looks set to boom -- here's how the pros are trading it (Vicky McKeever, 3/22/21, CNBC)
The global fashion resale market is still in its infancy, but research indicates it could be about to boom - and analysts have told CNBC where to cash in.It's no secret that consumers have become increasingly aware of the environmental and ethical issues around "fast fashion," and the growth of the fashion resale market is just one aspect of this shift toward more sustainable shopping.The Boston Consulting Group said last year that the global fashion resale market was likely to post a compound annual growth rate of between 15% and 20% over the next five years.
Even cheaper? Just go pop some tags.
