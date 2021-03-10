IT UNSETTLED GOD THE MOST...:





When you think of Jesus in the gospels, what images come to mind? Maybe, like me, you think of Jesus in the way we all know and love: He has compassion on the crowds, heals the lepers, raises the dead and endures the cross, identifying with us all the way to death. As God incarnate, He is both acquainted with being human and a model for being human.





But in one extended passage from the Gospel of Mark, this comforting image goes off the rails. Starting in chapter 7, He proceeds to:





Use an ethnic slur (7:24-30)

Sigh under the weight of exasperation and stress -- twice (7:34, 8:11-13)

Go into a tirade over a misunderstanding (8:14-21)

Ask a question that may indicate insecurity about His mission (8:27-30)





You don't hear this perspective from the pulpit very often. It's not the way I've read these passages in the past. But taken together as a narrative, they present a picture of Jesus considerably more unsettling than,"gentle Jesus, meek and mild."





That picture, in turn, raises an equally unsettling question: If this is God become human, what does it say about God -- or about us?



