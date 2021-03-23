March 23, 2021
IMAGINE IF HE WEREN'T WEAK AND DEMENTED?:
Biden first president in decades to have first-pick Cabinet secretaries confirmed (Kevin Liptak, 3/23/21, CNN)
While Biden did withdraw one nominee that he had designated Cabinet-level -- Neera Tanden, who he had selected as his budget chief -- the people now serving atop all the major administration agencies are his first pick.That has not been the case since President Ronald Reagan, who was the last president who saw all of his Cabinet nominees confirmed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 23, 2021 12:00 AM