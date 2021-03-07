IF IT WAS A CHINESE PRODUCT WE WOULD:

Four Americans die every year for every one person employed in the U.S. tobacco industry (JOSHUA M. PEARCE, MARCH 7, 2021, The Conversation)

Tobacco use killed an estimated 500,000 Americans in 2020, about the same number the pandemic killed in one year. Although education efforts by government and nonprofits have helped to curb tobacco use, 14% of American adults still smoke, even with warning labels on the packages. Tobacco deaths are so high that the World Health Organization calls smoking an epidemic.





A potential solution to tobacco-related deaths is a corporate "death penalty" - otherwise known as judicial dissolution - when a judge revokes a corporation's charter for causing significant harm to society. The legal procedure forces the corporation to dissolve; it ceases to exist. Both management and employees lose their jobs.



