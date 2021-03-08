HOWDY, NEIGHBORS:

The Biden administration on Monday announced it will offer deportation relief and work permits to hundreds thousands of Venezuelan immigrants living in the U.S., citing the political and economic turmoil in the South American country.





Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a decree making certain Venezuelans eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which allows the U.S. government to grant provisional humanitarian protection to immigrants whose home countries are plagued by armed conflict, recovering from natural disasters, dealing with an epidemic or otherwise unable to guarantee the safe return of their citizens.