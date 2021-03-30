March 30, 2021

FIXING ONE OF W'S BIGGEST FAILURES:

Hamas submits slate for planned Palestinian election (AFP, 3/30/21)

Hamas on Monday unveiled its list of candidates for Palestinian elections, ending speculation over a joint list between the Islamic terror group ruling Gaza and the secular Fatah that runs the West Bank.

Legislative polls have been called for May 22 and a presidential vote on July 31, the first Palestinian elections in 15 years.

Hamas won a surprise election victory in 2006 but the result was not recognized by Fatah's leader, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, intensifying divisions.

