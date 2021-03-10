EXTERMINATIONISM HAS CONSEQUENCES:

It's not just immoral. It's self-destructive. ( WILLIAM SALETAN, MARCH 09, 2021, Slate)

On Tuesday morning, House Republicans held a news conference to declare another crisis at the border. But this time, the warning came with a lethal twist. Rep. Liz Cheney, the GOP's third-ranking House leader, said Democrats had "decided to open the border and to let in thousands of people, potentially, who have got COVID." Rep. Steve Scalise, the party's second-ranking leader, warned, "There are super-spreader caravans coming across our southern border." Cheney and Scalise echoed Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, who accused President Joe Biden last week of "releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities." Abbott also claimed that public officials "refused to test" the immigrants and that the Biden administration was "putting these people on buses and sending them" throughout the country.



