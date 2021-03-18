EVERY RIGHTWING ACCUSATION REFLECTS A GUILTY CONSCIENCE:

"Frank Artiles, the Republican political operative suspected of secretly arranging a sham candidate to run in a key 2020 state senate race, surrendered to a Miami-Dade County jail on Thursday to face felony campaign finance charges," the Miami Herald reported Thursday. "Artiles, himself a former state senator, was seen arriving at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, along with his lawyer."





"Artiles is facing several charges, including felony charges for making illegal contributions and false swearing in connection to the election, according to a copy of the arrest warrant," the newspaper reported. "Prosecutors say Artiles offered Alexis (Alex) Pedro Rodriguez $50,000 to run in the race to 'siphon votes from the incumbent,' Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez. Half was to be paid during the election and the rest after the election, Alex Rodriguez told prosecutors."